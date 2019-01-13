Actress Brie Larson and musician Alex Greenwald have called off their engagement after nearly three years.
The 29-year-old actress and 39-year-old Phantom Planet frontman exchanged rings in Tokyo back in 2016.
“They have taken a step back from their engagement for the time being but they remain close,” People quoted a source as saying.
They had been dating for several years before the engagement, having been romantically linked since 2013.
Greenwald joined Larson at numerous awards seasons events that year when Larson received recognition for the 2015 thriller ‘Room’.
She also gave Greenwald a shout-out while accepting the Academy Award for Best Actress at the 2016 Oscars.
“Jacob Tremblay [has been] my partner through this in every way possible,” she said of her ‘Room’ co-star.
“My real partner, Alex Greenwald, I love you,” she added.