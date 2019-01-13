‘Aquaman,’ ‘BlackKklansman’ and ‘The Favourite’ are among the lists of nominees for the 21st Costume Designers Guild Awards, guild officials announced on Thursday.
The awards event, which will take place on February 19 at the Beverly Hilton, will honour excellence in costume design for film, TV and short form. Other nominees include costume designers for ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ ‘A Star Is Born,’ ‘Black Panther,’ ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel,’ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.’
Former Oscar nominee and ‘Black Panther’ costume designer Ruth E Carter will receive a career achievement award, and Ryan Murphy, the mega-producer behind ‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse,’ ‘Pose’ and ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace’ will get an award for distinguished collaborator.
New this year is the awards show’s variety, reality-competition, live television category.
Check out the full list of nominees below.
Excellence in Contemporary Film
‘A Star Is Born,’ Erin Benach
‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ Mary E Vogt
‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,’ Michele Clapton
‘Ocean’s 8,’ Sarah Edwards
‘Widows,’ Jenny Eagan
Excellence in Period Film
‘BlacKkKlansman,’ Marci Rodgers
‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ Julian Day
‘The Favourite,’ Sandy Powell
‘Mary Poppins Returns,’ Sandy Powell
‘Mary Queen of Scots,’ Alexandra Byrne
Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film
‘A Wrinkle in Time,’ Paco Delgado
‘Aquaman,’ Kym Barrett
‘The Avengers: Infinity War,’ Judianna Makovsky
‘Black Panther,’ Ruth E Carter
‘The Nutcracker and the Four Realms,’ Jenny Beavan
Excellence in Contemporary Television
‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,’ Lou Eyrich and Allison Leach
‘Grace and Frankie,’ Allyson B. Fanger
‘The Romanoffs,’ Janie Bryant and Wendy Chuck
‘Sharp Objects,’ Alix Friedberg
‘This Is Us,’ Hala Bahmet
Excellence in Period Television
‘The Alienist,’ Michael Kaplan
‘GLOW,’ Beth Morgan
‘The Man in the High Castle,’ Catherine Adair
‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ Donna Zakowska
‘Outlander,’ Nina Ayres and Terry Dresbach
Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television
‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse,’ Paula Bradley and Lou Eyrich
‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ Ane Crabtree
‘Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events,’ Cynthia Summers
‘Star Trek: Discovery,’ Gersha Phillips
‘Westworld,’ Sharen Davis
Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,’ Paul Tazewell
‘The Late Late Show with James Corden,’ Lauren Shapiro
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ Zaldy Goco
‘Saturday Night Live,’ Tom Broecker and Eric Justian
‘So You Think You Can Dance,’ Marina Toybina
Excellence in Short-Form Design
Adidas: ‘See My Creativity’ commercial, Bonnie Stauch
Childish Gambino: ‘This Is America’ music video, Natasha Newman-Thomas
Elton John: ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Legacy’ short film, Charlie Altuna
Justin Timberlake: ‘Supplies’ (directed by Dave Myers) music video, Ami Goodheart
Nespresso: ‘The Quest’ commercial, Jenny Eagan