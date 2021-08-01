Black Adam Image Credit: Image tweeted by Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson’s superpowers will not only disrupt the DCEU superhero power structure but also how superhero films are made in the future.

Filming on ‘Black Adam’ recently came to a close, and Hiram Garcia, president of Seven Bucks Productions, talked about what fans can expect, in a recent interview with Collider, specially hyping up never-before-seen technology used in the visual effects of the film.

“This is a character with amazing abilities. He has super speed, can fly, and has world breaking strength to name a few. We wanted to make sure moviegoers feel that throughout the entire movie. You’re not going to see him use super speed just once and then it stops, this is part of his arsenal.

"It’s common to see abilities fall to the wayside when dealing with characters like that but one of our many goals was to keep continuity there and push the bar in terms of how we do it. For example, the technology we’re using to make Black Adam fly has never been done before. It’s completely unique. It was critical for us to ensure that it felt special, authentic, and real. Jaume [Collet-Serra] took that to heart. Our special effects’ team are Oscar winners, and we certainly put them to work.”

While Garcia doesn’t get into the specifics of ‘Black Adam’s’ technology, Johnson has teased the film’s VFX tech recently. He shared a photo of him getting tracking dots placed on him so VFX teams can track his muscle fibres during an action scene. Johnson later elaborated on the technology by sharing that the cameras being used on the sets can shoot him at 960 frames per second, far higher than the usual 24 fps.