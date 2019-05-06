Image Credit:

‘Avengers: Endgame’ had set one precedent for global domination on the eve of its release — whatever it takes. Now, less than two weeks since its opening in the UAE, the Marvel superhero film has officially shattered all box office records in the Mena region to become the number one movie of all time.

As the Avengers, led by Tony Stark, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow and the Hulk, assembled one last time, their collective effort earned them Dh40.6 million at the UAE box office alone, according to numbers released by Disney. Their might also smashed the record set by 2015’s ‘Fast and Furious 7’, which had collected Dh39.83 million here.

Disney has further stated ‘Endgame’ has achieved the accolade for the highest gross opening weekend in the Middle East, where it opened at the number one spot. Earlier, the production house shared its five-day tally for the UAE, which saw the film earn Dh26.4 million since its April 24 release across 300 screens.

Diseny has further stated, ‘Endgame’ has also smashed the EMEA record previously set by ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’, along with surpassing the numbers set by ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ last year, to become the number one superhero film in Mena.

Industry watcher Exhibitor Relations has tallied the film’s global earnings at $2.19 billion, earning it the number two film of all time title and shooting well past ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’, which netted $2.07 billion, and ‘Titanic’, which earned $2.18 billion following multiple releases.

Thirteen days in and ‘Endgame’ now has its eye on the prize to beat the record set by James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’, which still stands as the number one movie worldwide, earning $2.79 billion over its lifetime.

The 22-film saga, starring Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and Josh Brolin, takes fans into the final battle between the superheroes and Thanos’ inter-galactic army in a bid to resurrect half of all living beings in the universe that disappeared at the snap of an Infinity Gauntlet-wielding Mad Titan.

