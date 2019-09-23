Source says the singer’s dogs have their own room in the hotel suite

Singer Ariana Grande is said to have flown her pet dogs Myron and Toulouse to a Glasgow hotel on a private plane so they can be with her during her European tour.

“She jetted the dogs out from Birmingham and they got there three hours before she arrived. Ariana wanted to make sure she felt right at home and after she cancelled a number of meet-and-greets due to anxiety ... they help her with that. They help to calm her nerves,” a source told The Sun.

Grande’s pet pooches also received tartan collars for their holiday in Scotland.

The source added: “The dogs, who have been assigned their own room at the two-bedroom apartment, were well looked after by a minder during their stay. As well as being offered personalised bone shaped dog biscuits and furry bedding they even got given tartan dog collars.”