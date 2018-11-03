Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have moved relatively slowly to the snark and lashing-out portion of their breakup, which is a surprise to all who were getting used to the breakneck pace they’d set in the earlier stages of their five-month couplehood.

Davidson, you see, dared to introduce himself and then immediately “propose” to musical guest Maggie Rogers in a new promo for Saturday Night Live, wistfully lamenting his lack of success with women after she bluntly said no.

The promo came a little over two weeks after Davidson and the God Is a Woman singer called it quits. And the previously engaged Grande was not happy about it.

After retweeting a suggestion that someone tag themself “I’m maggie,” Grande replied “thank u, next” and then, “For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh.” She later deleted the tweets.

Clinging to relevancy. Ouch.

So much for the true love the two found after they started to date in May, got matching tattoos in the days and weeks that followed and in June announced their engagement and moved into a $16 million (Dh58.7 million) apartment together as she released the song Pete from her August album Sweetener. Then in October, it was all over.

Davidson had joked about their split briefly on a much smaller scale a couple of weeks ago during a standup set at Largo at the Coronet in West Hollywood.

“Well, as you could tell, I don’t want to be here,” he reportedly quipped. “There’s a lot going on. Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?”

He also joked about getting tattoos covered up, something Grande’s been doing on a regular basis since they split. “I’m afraid to get my mom tattooed on me, that’s how bad it is,” he said.

Too bad, so sad. It was a lot funnier in September, when they were still together.