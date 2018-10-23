Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, visiting Peru in her capacity as special envoy of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), has met with Venezuelan migrants at a shelter in Lima run by volunteers.

It was her first official activity on Monday as the filmmaker launched her three-day mission to evaluate the needs of the Venezuelan refugees “and observe Peru’s generous response,” the UN High Commissioner of Refugees said in a statement.

Jolie went to working-class San Juan de Lurigancho neighbourhood to visit the Sin Fronteras (Without Borders) shelter, which opened more than a year ago to provide lodging and food for Venezuelans fleeing economic crisis in their homeland, Efe news reported.

Videos posted on social media showed Jolie chatting with the migrants.

Peru has received 456,000 Venezuelans in the past 18 months, second only to Colombia.