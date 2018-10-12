While Taylor Swift is working hard to get out the vote in the US, America Ferrera is taking things to the next level.

Ferrera, an actress and activist, says she has thought about running for office and thinks we should all consider doing the same.

The Superstore star appeared with Time’s Up CEO and President Lisa Borders at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit and discussed the direction of the movement a year after the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke.

“Women in particular are afraid to say they could run for office because women who have sought power have not been treated well,” Ferrera said on a panel moderated by Katie Couric.

“If I say I’m going to run, it’s going to make me seem like a power-hungry shrew,” Ferrera added. “So I’ll say for the first time in a public setting that yes, I have thought about it, and you should too.”

She said the contentious confirmation of US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was representative of the times we’re living in.

“So much of what has happened, starting with the announcement of Trump running for president, was a painful awakening and illumination of what people have known has existed forever,” the actress said.

“Things like the confirmation are telling us exactly where we are, and we can no longer kid ourselves about what is happening and how it has been allowed to happen for so long.”