"Jeopardy!'' host Alex Trebek died Sunday after battling pancreatic cancer for nearly two years. He was 80.
Trebek died at home early Sunday with family and friends surrounding him, ``Jeopardy!'' studio Sony said in a statement.
Trebek presided over the beloved quiz show for more than 30 years.
He was a master of the format, engaging in friendly banter with contestants and appearing genuinely pleased when they answered correctly.
He was also able to move the game along in a brisk no-nonsense fashion whenever people struggled for answers.
The Canadian-born Trebek was more than qualified for the job, having started his game show career on ``Reach for the Top'' in his native country.
Moving to the U.S. in 1973, he appeared on "The Wizard of Odds,'' ``Classic Concentration,'' ``To Tell the Truth,'' "High Rollers,'' "The $128,000 Question'' and "Double Dare.''