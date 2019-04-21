Image Credit:

English comedian and actor Alan Davies will headline a night of laughs featuring some of the UK’s rising names at the Dubai Opera on June 14. He will be joined by satirical TV show ‘Mock the Week’ star Rhys James and multi-award winning Comedy Central star Tom Lucy. Panellist of ‘8 Out Of 10 Cats’ comedy show Jarred Christmas will host the evening.

Davies, best known as a panellist on the TV show ‘QI’ and a star of hit BBC crime drama ‘Jonathan Creek’, will combine virtuosic story-telling and whip-smart jokes at his show.

Starting out as a stand-up comic in 1988, he went on to sign up for ‘Jonathan Creek’, which has won numerous awards, including a Bafta Award for Best Drama in 1997 and a National Television Award in 1998. Following sell-out tours, a West End season and a BBC1 stand-up special of his show ‘Urban Trauma’, Davies took part in a comedy pilot produced by John Lloyd and hosted by Stephen Fry. ‘QI’ has run on the BBC since 2003.