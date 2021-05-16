Aishwarya Sonar Image Credit: Twitter.com/sonar_aishwarya

Months after it was announced that Tamil star Dhanush will be a part of ‘The Gray Man’, another Indian name has been attached to the Russo Brothers project.

Aishwarya Sonar will be a part of the Hollywood production, which is being headlined by Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Sonar has previously starred in the Marathi film ‘Kaay Re Rascalaa’, which was produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, along with working as an assistant director on the latter’s production, ‘Ventilator’.

Russo brothers Image Credit: AP

“It happened during quarantine and the process has been ongoing for about 6 months. You’d be surprised by how much legal and paperwork goes into something you think is purely creative,” Sonar told entertainment portal Pinkvilla. “My agent, Maggie, sent me the request for a self-tape. I recorded it and when I found out I was shortlisted. I didn’t make much of it because the heart has been broken many times and I’ve learnt it the hard way — to audition and forget and move on.”

She continued: “I was waiting for them to send me back home on the day I was on set. To be honest, I was prepared for the worst. I’m glad I got to start my journey herewith this film, even if it is a small part.”

Dhanush Image Credit: IANS

In December, Dhanush had been added to the project, which is a spy thriller based on Mark Greaney’s novel. The actor posted a note on Twitter at the time, stating: “Elated to announce that I will be joining the team of Netflix’s ‘The Gray Man’ starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, directed by The Russo Brothers (‘Avengers’, ‘Captain America: Winter Soldier’),” he said in the note. “Looking forward to being a part of this wonderful action packed experience. My sincere thanks to my dearest fans from all over the world for all the love and support you have been showing me throughout these years. Love you all. Spread Love.”

The film also stars Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick and Julia Butters.

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans Image Credit: AP

‘The Gray Man’ is about a freelance assassin and former CIA operative named Court Gentry (played by Gosling). The movie will follow Gentry as he is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former member of Gentry’s CIA team.