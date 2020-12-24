Actress says she couldn’t get out bed and was in a dark place

Taraji P Henson Image Credit: Supplied

Actress Taraji P Henson has opened up reaching a dark place during the COVID-19 pandemic and dealing with suicidal thoughts.

The ‘Empire’ actress was speaking on her Facebook Watch talk show ‘Peace of Mind With Taraji’ along with psychologist Dr LaShonda Green and co-host Tracie Jade.

“During this pandemic it’s been hard on all of us, and I had a moment. I had a dark moment,” Henson said. “I was in a dark place. For a couple of days, I couldn’t get out of the bed, I didn’t care. That’s not me. Then, I started having thoughts about ending it. It happened two nights in a row.”

The award-winning star said she eventually decided to tell her friend about how she was feeling.

“I’m talking to one of my girlfriends and I knew, I was smart enough to say, ‘I have to say it.’ Because a part of me was ashamed. I was like, ‘I don’t want them to think I’m crazy. I don’t want them to obsess over me or think they gotta come and sit on me,’” the actress said. “So one day I just blurted it out to my girlfriend. She called me in the morning and I was like, ‘You know I thought about killing myself last night. Oh my god, I feel so much better. I’m not gonna do it now.’”