Hollywood star Jeremy Renner has reflected on the past year of his life and spoke about his road to recovery after his near-fatal snow-plough accident that took place on January 1, 2023.

The actor, 52, appeared on CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast and spoke with co-hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. When asked by Cooper, 56, what got him through his “unbelievable battle,” Renner replied: “I’m just so blessed that I have so many things to live for, brother”, reports People magazine.

He further mentioned: “I have a giant family, I have a 10-year-old daughter, (and) I would’ve disappointed and really messed up a lot of people’s lives if I would’ve passed, and so there’s a lot for me to get better for.”

As per People, the Marvel star noted that he is also “pretty stubborn”. He said: “There was a lot for me to fight for, and recovery was just a one-way road in my mind. My recovery became a relief for me, because I knew I could give relief to my family, my daughter and all those that I really affected. And my poor nephew, who was there with me on that day, I gave him images that he can never unsee, but I know that my healing would be healing for him.”

Renner added: “With that, I’d never thought about my own physical ailments, my own pain, or my own anguish. I had so many things to fight for, so the one-way road of recovery was my mental, sort of, attitude, and that attitude was always to get better. There’s no option other than that. And I still work at every part, every day, and thank God that I have a lot to fight for.”

People further states that Renner broke over 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries after his snow-plough ran him over while he was helping his nephew get a stuck vehicle out of the snow on New Year’s Day at his property in Reno, Nevada, last year.