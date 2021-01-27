Ha Jung-woo and Lee Byung-hun in 'Ashfall'. Image Credit:

A story of survival and grit comes to UAE theatres this weekend in the form of the gripping South Korean disaster movie. Here are five things to know about ‘Ashfall’, out in UAE cinemas on January 28.

1. The movie, co-directed by Lee Hae-jun and Kim Byung-seo, is about a mission to prevent a volcanic eruption that is imminent on Mount Paektu, which is located at the northern tip of the Korean Peninsula. If it were to explode, it would have dire consequences for both North and South Korea. “It is a film that tells the story of the people who are trying to protect their values and loved ones against an unprecedented disaster,” Lee Hae-jun and Kim Byung-seo said about their film.

Jeon Hye-jin and Don Lee.

2. ‘Ashfall’ was a smash hit at the box office when it released in South Korea in 2019. The CJ Entertainment movie debuted at the top of the box office at the time, and earned $18.2 million from 2.46 million admissions between December 19 and 22, 2019, according to Variety.

3. The action flick features popular faces Lee Byung-hun, Ha Jung-woo and Don Lee. It’s the first time Lee Byung-hun and Ha Jung-woo have worked together in a movie. “Its screenplay was so powerful that I could read it in one stretch,” Lee Byung-hun said in an interview with Yonhap News Agency ahead of the film’s release. “It’s also kind of a buddy film as I act with Ha. I’m looking forward to it a lot.”

4. In ‘Ashfall’, Lee Byung-hun plays a North Korean agent for the first time and his character has a key role in stopping Mount Paektu’s eruption. Meanwhile, Ha Jung-woo is part of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit of the South Korean Army and is sent on a secret mission.

Lee Byung-hun is one of Korea’s most bankable stars, and has acted in top movies such as ‘The Good, the Bad, the Weird’ and ‘Inside Men’. He has also starred in American movies ‘G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra’, the Bruce Willis-led ‘Red 2’ and ‘The Magnificent Seven’. Ha Jung-woo is one of the highest grossing actors in South Korea and has even directed a number of films.

Bae Suzy.

5. ‘Ashfall’ is an action-packed adventure flick that also features a stellar cast of female actresses. Veteran star Jeon Hye-jin, known for her roles in ‘The Throne’ ‘The Merciless’, plays government official Jun Yoo-kyung and her character proposes a plan to stop Mount Paektu’s eruption. “The fact that Jun Yoo-kyung pushes ahead believing that even a very small chance is hope for everyone left a big impression on me,” Jeon Hye-jin said.

Actress Bae Suzy, who has become a K-Drama favourite after her role in the hit Netflix show ‘Start-Up’, plays Jo In-Chang’s pregnant wife Choi Ji-Young who is coping with a possible disaster on her own.

Don’t miss it!