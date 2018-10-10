The CW released its first-look image of Ruby Rose as the Arrowverse’s newest caped vigilante on Tuesday. Rose will make her debut as Kate Kane, aka Batwoman, during the network’s annual superhero crossover event in December.

Filming for the crossover kicked off on Tuesday in Vancouver.

The Arrowverse’s Batwoman has been described as an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter “armed with a passion for social justice and flair for speaking her mind.”

After debuting in the crossover, Rose’s Batwoman is primed to jump into headlining her own show (should it get picked up to series). Rose’s casting was first announced in August.

These episodes will mark the first time that Batwoman has made a live-action appearance in film or TV.

Batwoman’s costume was designed by Academy Award-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood.

The CW has teased that “chaos is coming” in this year’s crossover event, titled Elseworlds. Comic book fans know Elseworlds as the name of the DC imprint for stories that took place in various universes outside the main DC Comics continuity (such as one where Batman is an ordained priest living in an alternate version of the US run by a corrupt theocratic government).

The title hints that something a little weird, and possibly outside of any Arrowverse continuity fans are familiar with, might be in store for the CW’s DC superheroes.

While the exact plot details of the crossover have yet to be revealed, it seems the schemes of an insane doctor at Arkham Asylum will be what brings Green Arrow, the Flash and Supergirl to Gotham City, setting the stage for the heroes to cross paths with Gotham’s own vigilante.

Clark Kent, Lois Lane, Nora Fries (Mr Freeze’s wife) and the Monitor, aka Mar Novu, will also reportedly appear during the crossover episodes.

The Elseworlds crossover events will air over three consecutive nights starting on December 9.