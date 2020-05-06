Strict guidelines have to be met according to a circular by Dubai Film and TV Commission

The Dubai Film and TV Commission will begin issuing filming permits in Dubai with precautionary conditions in place, including not more than 10 crew members on set and disinfecting contact surfaces thoroughly, Gulf News can reveal.

Minors below the age of 18 and elders above 60 will not be permitted on any indoor or outdoor sets.

In a circular by DFTC, a copy of which has been gained by Gulf News, a series of 14 instructions including checking temperature of each person on set at entry points, availability of hand sanitisers at entry points, buffets being discouraged and seatings to maintain two-metre distance are a part of the instructions that have been put in place.

There are also strict guidelines on make-up application and seating on sets.

“For make-up sessions, both talent and make-up artists are required to wash and sanitise their hand. Applicators cannot be reused and applies to products such as mascara and lipsticks,” said one of the guidelines.

Dubai is a popular filming destination for Bollywood and Hollywood productions. Bollywood movies such as Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Happy New Year’, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Laxxmi Bomb’ and Salman Khan’s ‘Dabangg’ have been filmed here.