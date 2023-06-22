A South Korean plastic surgeon has revealed the most coveted faces for plastic surgery in South Korea continue to be K-pop idol Jin of BTS and Astro singer and K-drama actor Cha Eun-woo.

In an interview with South Korea-based K-Health Magazine, Dr Choi Hyung, a renowned Korean plastic surgeon and director of a hospital in Yeouido, a large island on the Han River in Seoul, shed light on the current preference he had observed among his male clients.

According to Dr Choi Hyung, one of the most sought-after K-pop idol faces among men is BTS' Jin, who is currently serving in the South Korean military.

Among actors, the most popular face that clients aspire to resemble is that of Cha Eun-woo (Eunwoo).

He said that many clients bring photographs of them, expressing their desire to emulate their distinct facial features.

“In particular, the noteworthy thing recently is that interest in under-eye fillers is increasing not only among women but also among men, and in my hospital, I easily face men who come to visit with photos of celebrities such as BTS members Jin and Astro Cha Eun-woo's and inquire about the procedure,” the plastic surgeon added, according to a translation posted by the South Korean entertainment news website allkpop.com.

The report added: “Interestingly, another plastic surgeon, who shares her expertise on YouTube, echoed Dr Hyung's conclusion, saying the two idols were the most desired faces among her clients as well.”

In a lighthearted remark, she also said that it was not easy to recreate the striking features possessed by these celebrities.

Eunwoo has been topping the list for a few years now. He was given the nickname 'face genius' ever since his television debut.

According to a 2022 article by the South Korean entertainment website koreaboo.com, a plastic surgery expert was formerly quoted saying: "[Eunwoo] has no faults. Everything is perfect.”

The article adds that Eunwoo's perfectly sculpted visuals are talked about endlessly on every program he goes on due to his mesmerising beauty.

In 2018, Jin made headlines in South Korea and around the world for his facial symmetry, which was said to precisely meet the 'golden ratio', prompting comparisons to the Greek deity Zeus.

The following year, iLUMI TV, the YouTube channel of a Seoul-based hospital specialising in plastic surgery, uploaded a video featuring one of their surgeons named Aum Jae-ho.

Jae-ho explained how Jin's face could be divided into three equal parts from hairline to eyebrow, from eyebrow to tip of his nose, and from the tip of his nose to his jawline. The distance between his nose tip and jawline consists of two equal parts from the nose tip to the center of his lips and the center of his lips to the jawline that matches the golden ratio.

The Golden Ratio of beauty

The mathematical ratio of 1:1.618 is termed as the ‘Golden Ratio’. It is found in the proportions of the Egyptian pyramids, Nautilus shells, beautiful faces and ideal body shapes. Various studies have observed that our eyes are attracted to objects with this ratio and find them visually appealing.

Some scientists believe that if a face is in proportion, we are more likely to find it beautiful. Others think that we tend to perceive a face more aesthetically appealing when it features the Golden Ratio because the human eye can process it faster and that causes our brain to feel pleased.