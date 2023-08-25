K-pop idol Jimin's album, Face, just broke another record and became the first album by a K-pop soloist in history to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify.
On August 24, the BTS singer became the only Korean solo artist to reach this feat. Face has also become the fastest album by a Korean solo artist to surpass 1 billion streams.
'Face’ achieved this record in just 153 days.
With this feat, Park Jimin has joined his K-pop group BTS and the South Korean girl band Blackpink as the only Korean act with albums surpassing 1 billion streams on Spotify.
Face, which was released on March 24 this year with the title track Like Crazy, was Jimin’s solo debut. Right after it was released, it created history becoming the first K-pop soloist to ever top Billboard’s Hot 100 and Artist 100 charts.
He was the first in BTS’ solo performances to achieve this also by entering the top two of the Billboard 200 chart.
For five weeks after its release, Like Crazy remained on the top tunes charts in America, also managing to stay on the Billboard Hot 100 charts for five weeks. It is also one of the longest-charting Korean solo songs, alongside Jungkook’s Seven and Psy's Gentleman.
Like Crazy achieved over 300 million streams on Spotify in just 104 days, becoming the fastest song by a K-pop soloist to reach this feat. Notably, it is the first and only K-pop solo song to remain within the Top 50 Global Daily Songs Chart for over 100 days.