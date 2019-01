The seizure of power in China by Mao, and its effect on the entire region — not least Korea and Vietnam — is one of the themes dealt with by Jonathan Fenby in his Crucible: Thirteen Months that Forged Our World. The months in question are June 1947 to June 1948, which also saw the foundation of Israel and the independence and partition of India, and the assertion of ever more brutal power in Eastern Europe by Stalin. He reminds us how, so soon after the horrors of Nazi occupation, hard-Left workers in Czechoslovakia entered into “a state of battle” against those trying to secure democracy and liberty.