The actor will next be seen in ‘Pehlwaan’, out in the UAE on September 12

Actor Suniel Shetty, who has made a mark in Hindi films as an action hero, has said that he did his own stunts in films because he wanted to prove himself.

“I never dreamt I would end up doing dangerous stunts in films. I did it because even after success of my first film, a particular critic who was very powerful at that time called me ‘wooden material’ and he said that I should go back to my family’s restaurant business. So, I took it up as a challenge. I told myself I needed to do something where I could be different. I still remember that in my first film, I did a fire stunt where I was sitting on a bike near a swimming pool. I was really scared because it was unsafe but I did it because I had to prove myself,” said Shetty, while interacting with the media at the launch of a fire safety products brand on Friday in Mumbai.

Shetty has done action roles in several successful films like ‘Mohra’, ‘Border’, ‘Qayamat: City Under Threat’, ‘Dus’, ‘Main Hoon Na’ and many others.

Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty makes his debut in the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit, ‘RX 100’, along with Tara Sutaria.

“I have always told Ahan not to get scared with that Friday when his film will be released because sometimes you will get success and sometimes you will see failure. I know my son will be able to handle success but he will have to learn how to handle the failure. People will write good and bad things about him but he has to take it in his stride because entering films was his choice. I feel Ahan is blessed because Sajid bhai (Sajid Nadiadwala) is producing his first film, Milan Lutharia is the director of the film, Rajat Arora is the writer and film’s music is done by Pritam dada. What more can he ask for?” said Shetty, about his son’s debut.

Shetty makes a comeback after a long time in ‘Pehlwaan’, starring Kannada superstar along Kichcha Sudeep. The film will release in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages.

“I think it’s a good family entertainer and hopefully it will do well after release,” he said. The film releases in the UAE on September 12.