Aparshakti Khurana is getting offers of lead roles with great money, but he doesn’t want to rush into it. The actor says he is waiting for the right script and the right part.

“There are a lot of people who approached me after ‘Dangal’ and ‘Stree’ to do films in lead roles with great money. But I don’t want to rush into it,” said Khurana.

“I want you to call me with a happy face that the film is rocking... And that will only happen if I make wise and patient decisions. So I am just kind of waiting for the right script and not jumping the gun and not rushing into it,” he added.

Explaining the reason behind his decision, he said: “A lot of actors have made that mistake. Apart from Rajkummar Rao, nobody has been able to do that... Somebody who used to do smaller roles and then come into the big proper male lead character. Apart from Rajkummar, I don’t think anyone else has been able to do that.”

From ‘Dangal’, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ and ‘Stree’ to his latest release ‘Luka Chuppi’, Khurana, the younger brother of Ayushmann Khurrana, has made his presence felt in the narrative irrespective of the length of the supportive characters.

Directed by debutant Laxman Utekar, ‘Luka Chuppi’, produced by Dinesh Vijan through his banner Maddock Films in association with Jio Studios, explores live-in relationships, and is working well at the box office.

Khurana feels it is important to prove one’s mettle time and again.

“And be at the right place at the right time, perform at the right time, work with the right people and don’t get into the rat race of being a hero,” he said.

Asserting that there is a difference between “being a hero and being an actor”, he said: “My modus operandi is to become a better actor.”

When people look down upon the roles he plays, Khuarna moves his focus on the love he gets from his fans.

“I was travelling and a guy came to me at the airport and said a very cute thing which makes me very happy. He said ‘Sir, aapko pata hai aapne hero ke dostun ko respect de di? [Do you know that you have made the hero’s friend respectable?]’.”

“I felt so good about it. And whenever somebody comes and gives me ‘gyaan’ on doing a lead role or look upon down on me as an actor because I am not doing things in the lead space, I just go back to that conversation and feel happy about it,” said Khurana.

He has just started writing his chapter in the Bollywood story, and feels it will get more difficult with time.

“Now is the more difficult part of the journey because earlier people didn’t know who you are (I am) and didn’t know what you (I) can do. But now people expect a certain kind of performance from you (me). So it is going to be more difficult.”