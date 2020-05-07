Parineeti Chopra Image Credit: IANS

If you want to head out on a virtual date with Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, then here’s your chance.

The ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ actress is picking five winners who will head out on a virtual coffee date with her in a bid to raise money that will provide essential food supplies for daily wage earners in India.

In an Instagram post, the Bollywood star spoke about the cause, saying: “You, me and coffee. Can it get any better? Yes, it can. By donating via fankind.org/Parineeti, not only are you helping provide ration kits with essential food supplies to daily wage labourers who are struggling to feed their families due to the COVID-19 lockdown, but you will also get an autographed certificate and a chance to go on a virtual coffee date with me.”

In an accompanied video, Chopra can be heard talking about how many in India today aren’t as privileged and “are suffering during this time, especially our unemployed migrant workers who have no money to feed themselves or their families and it’s been bothering me for a long time.”

According to her video, the A.T.E Chandra foundation will be adding 25 per cent of the total donation raised as a matching amount.