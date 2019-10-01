Actress will be seen lending her voice for the Hindi version of Maleficent

Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan presents a creation for L'Oreal during the Women's Spring-Summer 2020 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show at the Monnaie de Paris, in Paris on September 28, 2019. Image Credit: Instagram/ @wendellrodricks

Also in this package Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wins Paris Fashion Week at L’Oreal show

Indian fashion designer Wendell Rodricks has lashed out at Aishwarya Rai's stylists for her Paris Fashion Week look.

Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the Paris Style Week for the first time on Saturday. While her look for the event was hailed by many, Indian fashion designer Wendall Rodricks was clearly not impressed.

Taking to Instagram and posting a collage of Aishwarya’s look, he wrote: “@loreal you’ve got one of many prettiest ladies on this planet and that is the way you do her make up and gown her? Sack the stylist for this sack gown with a notice that Halloween is subsequent month.”

Many Instagrammers who commented on Rodricks' post agreed with him.

The actress wore a floral printed smock gown by designer Giambattista Valli. It was a high-neck gown with puffed, long sleeves and a long trail.

Her ensemble was accentuated with dramatic eye make-up, coral lip colour and her hair bunched up together in a puffed-up, dramatic bouffant.

At Paris Style Week’s Spring Summer time showcase, Aishwarya strutted down the runway for the L’Oreal Paris Le Défilé present alongside actor Eva Longoria, British singer Cheryl Cole, Camilla Cabello, Helen Mirren, Geri Horner, Amber Heard, Doutzen Kroes and Liya Kebedet.

The actress who was last seen in Fanney Khan will now be dubbing for Angelina Jolie's character in the Hindi version of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.