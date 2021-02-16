The highly anticipated trailer of ‘Roohi’ has finally dropped with Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma presenting a highly entertaining snippet of their upcoming horror-comedy that releases in March 11 in Indian cinemas.
The film, which is produced by the makers of ‘Stree’ (2018), teases a tale of a ghost who abducts and possesses brides soon after their wedding. Kapoor plays one such bride who finds herself possessed, much to the chagrin of Rao and Sharma.
The three-minute trailer unspools with the antics of the trio, with plenty of jump scares to keep fans riveted.
The film, which was previously called ‘Rooh Afza’ and then’ Roohi Afzana’, is directed by Hardik Mehta, who has helmed ‘Kaamyaab’ in 2018, and co-written ‘Trapped’ (2016).
‘Stree’, which also starred Rao in the lead, had a similar premise where a ghost kidnaps men, leaving only their clothes behind.
The movie is one of the first big releases following the pandemic shutdown of cinemas in India for almost a year. ‘Roohi’ also marks Kapoor’s second movie to have a cinematic release after 2018’s ‘Dhadak’.
The daughter of the late actress Sridevi has had two other film releases, ‘Ghost Stories’ and ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, on the streaming platform Netflix.
While no UAE date has been announced yet for ‘Roohi’s’ release, traditionally, Bollywood movies hit screens a day earlier to the India dates.