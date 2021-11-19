Abhisek Bachchan in and as Bob Biswas Image Credit: Zee5

While Bollywood hasn’t seen a lot of Abhishek Bachchan lately, the actor appears to have found his calling on streaming platforms with his latest project, ‘Bob Biswas’ giving him a killer role in the spinoff tale.

Going by the film’s trailer, which dropped online on Friday, Bachchan plays an assassin for hire who is currently battling amnesia. This hitman-for-hire has just woken up from coma and appears unable to even remember his wife (marking the return of Chitragandha Singh) and his child.

As he attempts to piece together the puzzle of his past, he faces the moral dilemma of returning to his line of work when he is hired once again for a contract killing.

For those who may recall, fans first came across the Bob Biswas character in the Vidya Balan-starrer ‘Kahaan’ (2012), which was directed by Sujoy Ghosh. In the film, the character was played by veteran actor Saswata Chatterjee.

Veteran actor Saswata Chatterjee originally played Bob Biswas in 2012's Kahaani Image Credit: GN Archives

In a statement, Bachchan spoke about the character, saying: “I have thoroughly enjoyed deep-diving into and creating the immersive world of Bob. It’s one of the coolest films I have worked on and I hope people truly enjoy the trailer and the film.”

Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh, ‘Bob Biswas’ is produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma and is set to release on Zee5 on December 3.

Abhishek Bachchan in Breathe Into the Shadows Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Last month, Bachchan announced he was back at work to start shooting for the third season of his web show, ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’. The critically acclaimed show, which features on Amazon Prime Video, also stars Amit Sadh. Bachchan played a psychiatrist on season two of the series whose daughter Siya goes missing only for a final twist in the end [spoiler] that reveals him as the kidnapper. Actress Nithya Menen played his wife and is also returning to the show for season three, as is actress Sayami Kher.

Bachchan, who celebrated 20 years in the Bollywood industry last year, began his career with JP Dutta’s ‘Refugee.’ Since then he has acted in several hit films including ‘Dhoom,’ ‘Dostana,’ ‘Delhi-6,’ ‘Guru,’ and ‘Yuva.’