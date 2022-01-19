Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has shared a touching tribute to his driver Manoj Sahu, who died on January 18 after suffering a heart attack.
Taking to Instagram, Dhawan posted a video of him and Sahu at what seems to be the unveiling of the actor’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong in 2018.
The short clip sees the ‘Student of the Year’ star praising Sahu in front of an audience before pulling him up and embracing him on the podium.
“The person who has always had by back is my driver Manoj... it’s a fact... Manoj has always had my back,” Dhawan said at the time. “He has been with me through my entire journey.”
His sentiments were echoed in the caption of the video.
“Manoj has been in my life for the last 26 years. He was my everything,” Dhawan wrote. “I have no words to express my grief but all I want is people remember him for his amazing wit, humour and passion he had for life. I will always be grateful I had u in my life Manoj dada.”
According to ANI, Sahu was at the Mehboob Studio in Bandra where Dhawan was filming for a project.
The driver suffered from a heart attack on the set and was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, where doctors declared him dead. Pictures taken by paparazzi in India showed Dhawan leaving the hospital in his car.
The news of Sahu’s death was confirmed by Dhawan’s management team.