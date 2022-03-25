Bollywood actor Salman Khan recently wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming Telugu debut ‘Godfather’, which also stars South Indian actors Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara and Ram Charan.
On March 25, the film's director Mohan Raja took to Twitter to share a behind the scenes video of Khan and himself on the set of the movie.
In the montage, Khan is seen wearing what looks to be a bulletproof vest.
“Finished an Amazing Schedule with the Mighty Man,Sweetness Personified Dearmost Bhai @beingsalmankhan. Thanks Bhai for Making this So Comfortable and So Memorable And Thanks to OUR pillar of Support @kchirutweets for making this happen for Our #GodFather @MusicThaman & Team,” Raja wrote.
Details of Khan's role in the film have been kept under wraps so far.
‘Godfather’ is the Telugu remake of the 2019 blockbuster ‘Lucifer’, which starred Mohanlal in the lead role alongside Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran and Vivek Oberoi.
Earlier, Chiranjeevi shared a picture with Khan in order to welcome him to the movie.
"Welcome aboard #Godfather, Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to the next level. Sharing a screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience. @jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamCharan," the veteran actor wrote on Twitter.