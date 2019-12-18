He was known for his roles in movies including ‘Gharaonda’, ‘Gandhi’ and ‘Swayamvar’

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo died at a private hospital in Pune on Tuesday.

The actor, who was also an ENT surgeon, was 92.

Lagoo worked in Hindi and Marathi Cinema, and was also a director and theatre artist. He has directed over 20 Marathi plays.