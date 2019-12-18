Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo died at a private hospital in Pune on Tuesday.
The actor, who was also an ENT surgeon, was 92.
Lagoo worked in Hindi and Marathi Cinema, and was also a director and theatre artist. He has directed over 20 Marathi plays.
Lagoo was born on November 16, 1927, in Satara, Bombay Presidency, British India. He was known for his roles in movies including ‘Gharaonda’ (1977), ‘Gandhi’ (1982) and ‘Swayamvar’ (1980). The director also played actor Anil Kapoor’s father in the blockbuster movie ‘Kishen Kanhaiya’.