Actor thanks all those involved in the dance drama

Varun Dhawan (right) in ‘Street Dancer 3D’. Image Credit: Supplied

Actor Varun Dhawan has finished shooting for his upcoming film ‘Street Dancer 3D’.

Sharing photographs from the shoot on Twitter on Saturday, Dhawan wrote: “It’s a wrap on ‘Street Dancer 3D’. I can’t explain my emotions, all I can say is I love the people involved with this film and that we are all connected.”

A portion of the film was shot at Dubai’s Bollywood Parks.

The ‘Badlapur’ actor also thanked everyone associated with the movie.

“Thank you to all the teams and dancers from all over the world who have come together to make this film happen,” he wrote.