Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has requested people to follow the guidelines of the lockdown in India and assist Prime Minister Narendra Modi in combating the novel coronavirus.

“I have been spending time with family. I am doing household chores. I am reading books. I am actually enjoying my time. I am at home, not stepping out and not even meeting anyone. I want to request everyone to follow the guidelines given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Let’s not go out and stay home because that is the only way we can fight this pandemic,” Rautela.