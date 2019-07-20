Writer is collaborating with model Natalia Vodianova for the new online platform

Writer-producer Twinkle Khanna is collaborating with international supermodel Natalia Vodianova for a charitable cause.

The collaboration is a part of Elbi India, a philanthropic rewards-based subscription service.

Khanna has announced several exclusive gifts and experiences for users to redeem in return for their charitable donations.

“I’m so excited to be collaborating with Natalia and a platform as thoughtful as Elbi India. Their work is a completely new take on charitable giving and I am honoured to be able to provide further incentives for the rewards-based system,” Khanna said.

“I have always taken such an interest in the methods of different charities in the country and this is an exciting new development,” she added.

Elbi India subscribers are rewarded with LoveCoins, which amount to a unique currency for gifts and treats.

Khanna will also be sharing items of her personal wardrobe in the form of a full outfit and pair of shoes, in exchange for LoveCoins.

“This new, pioneering, form of donating is a breath of fresh air for the philanthropic sphere in India and provides a new way for people to get involved in supporting vital causes,” said the actor-turned-author.

“It’s a unique way to create a platform and community for those who wish to positively impact society and gives millions the opportunity to share their passion for philanthropy. I’m very excited to see the impact it will have,” she added.

With the initiative, Vodianova said she was aiming to “create awareness for women and girls across India”.

“Twinkle is a true inspiration who I have drawn strength from as we have campaigned on similar issues. We are so pleased to have her support. Working with Twinkle on this is exactly what I hoped would happen on Elbi India.