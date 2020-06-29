In an emotional post, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’ sister Shweta gave a final ‘send-off’ to her brother, who died in Mumbai on June 14.
“A final love and positivity filled send-off to my little brother. Hope you always stay happy wherever you are ... We will always love you for eternity,” said Shweta in her Instagram post along with a picture of their family praying next to Rajput’s garlanded portrait.
The tragedy has rocked the entertainment world along with his family and fans who are still seeking closure.
While the police are investigating the suicide from all angles, including professional rivalry, Rajput’s death has left a void among movie-mad fans. His childhood home in Patna will be converted into a memorial for the actor and a foundation to help new talent.
Actors, including Shekhar Suman, are demanding a CBI probe into the actor’s suicide which has also re-ignited debates about nepotism and favouritism.