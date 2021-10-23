Russell Peters and Sunny Leone Image Credit: GN Archives

Sunny Leone may be a happily married woman today, but her tryst into the world of dating also included a brief relationship with world renowned comedian Russell Peters.

The former friends dated for a ‘hot second’, according to Leone who made the confession on her new stand-up show ‘One Mic Stand’ season two, stunning a lot of fans who perhaps had tucked away this news into the dark recesses of their mind.

“I dated a comedian but it was like, for a hot second. It wasn’t for a very long time,” Leone started her story while speaking to comedians Sapan Verma and Neeti Palta on the show, later identifying him as Peters.

“We messed it up. I mean, we were friends for years, why the hell would we start dating? It was the worst thing ever that we could have ever done and I am still mad to this day, because we would be such good friends still,” she added.

Leone has apparently even made it into Peters’ routine, according to the Bollywood actress.

Daniel Weber and Sunny Leone with their kids Image Credit: Instragram.com/dirrty99

The comedian, who performed in Abu Dhabi over the summer, also spoke about his relationship with Leone during a 2013 interview with the Indian daily Hindustan Times. “Yes, we did date each other. It was five-and-a-half years ago. It was a wonderful time. She’s a real sweetheart, you know,” Peters said at the time.

Leone went on to marry Daniel Weber in 2011 and shares three children with him, while Peters went on to pop the question to his girlfriend Monica Diaz but divorced her after a brief marriage.