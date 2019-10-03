Here’s a chance to let your hair down with comedians who have made laughing an art form

Stand up comedians Sorabh Pant, one of the founders of the Indian Comedy Collectives EIC, and Neville Shah of SnG fame will be in Dubai on October 5 for a night of laughs and witty repartee.

The show will be a mix of Hindi and English and will be held at the Emirates Theatre, Emirates International School Jumeirah.

Writer and stand-up comedian Shah is popular for his scathing point of view and his comic timing. He toured for and released his Amazon comedy special, ‘What Are You Laughing At?’, recently. He has also done a nationwide tour with his previous special, ‘We Should All Kill Ourselves’, a combination of self deprecation, rhetoric on social change and societal double standards.

Pant has performed over 1,000 shows in 60 cities across 15 countries. He’s opened for Rob Schneider and Wayne Brady.