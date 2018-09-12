Actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja says it is important to stay true to one’s personality while dating.

The stars were speaking on the talk show, Feet Up with the Stars, hosted by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania and streamed on Voot Originals.

Fernandez also said that she would like Kapoor Ahuja to be her Tinder swiping friend and Kapoor Ahuja nominated Fernandez as somebody who should be on Tinder.

“Be yourself, be comfortable in your skin. If you want to dress up, dress up for yourself not for the other person,” said Kapoor Ahuja in lieu of dating advice.

As for Fernandez, she said people are better off not listening to her dating tips.

But, if she was on Tinder, she would swipe right on guys who had creative and effortless pictures, and that gym and portfolio shots were a no no.