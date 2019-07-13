Event organiser claims actress didn’t turn up for a performance she was paid for

Actress Sonakshi Sinha on Friday reacted to fraud allegations levelled against her by a Delhi-based event organiser after an Uttar Pradesh police team visited her Mumbai home to record her statement in the case.

“An event organiser who couldn’t live up to his commitment obviously thinks he can make a fast buck by maligning my crystal clear image in the press. There is full cooperation with the authorities from my end for the investigation to be conducted. Would request the media not to fan these bizarre claims of an unscrupulous man,” the actress tweeted.

The complainant has alleged that Sinha failed to turn up for a performance she had been signed up for. She had reportedly received Rs3.2 million (Dh171,509) as a booking fee for the show.

On Thursday, officials from Uttar Pradesh Police visited Sinha’s residence, Ramayana, to record her statement. Sinha, however, was not at home. They were to visit her again on Friday.