The big day for Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra is almost here.

As they get ready to marry on February 7, details have been trickling in about their momentous ceremony.

And, what’s a wedding without some sumptous feast?

According to IANS, more than 100 dishes from over 10 countries will reportedly be served to the guests at their wedding which will be held in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh palace.

The menu includes Italian, Chinese, American, South Indian, Mexican, Rajasthani, Punjabi, and Gujarati cuisines. Jaisalmer’s Ghotwan Ladoo will be among the sweets.

Punjabi boy Malhotra has taken special care of his guests from Punjab and Delhi and has made arrangements for spicy food for them.

There will be more than 50 stalls at the wedding with 500 waiters in their dress code. The responsibility of attending to each guest has been given to each waiter.

Meanwhile, Advani’s brother Mishaal will give a special performance for his sister and brother-in-law on the occasion of their wedding, which will be held on February 7 in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh palace.

Mishaal has prepared a song specially for this occasion. He is a rapper, composer and music director by profession. Mishaal released his first track ‘No My Name’ in November 2022.

The pre-wedding rituals will also reportedly feature a performance by Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar. Both may dance on the song ‘Dola Re Dola’ from ‘Devdas’. This was mentioned by both of them in an episode of ‘Koffee-with-Karan’.

Advani and Kapoor were much liked in the film ‘Kabir Singh’.

Shahid arrived with wife Meera Rajput on Sunday to attend the wedding. Karan is also a common friend of the couple who gave Siddharth his break in Bollywood with ‘Student of the Year’.

No phone policy:

Similar to what was witnessed during the wedding ceremony of actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Malhotra and Advani have also announced a no phone policy in their wedding functions.

The guests of both bride and groom have been requested not to post any pictures of the wedding on social media.

Advani landed in Jaisalmer on Saturday evening with fashion designer Malhotra.