Steve Harvey. Image Credit: SIBF

An army of literary giants will collide with the world of Bollywood and Hollywood at the upcoming Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) as stars including Bollywood actresses Manisha Koirala and Lisa Ray, lyricist and poet Gulzar and US talk show king Steve Harvey are confirmed to attend, Gulf News tabloid! can reveal. The 38th edition of the SIBF will be held at the Sharjah Expo Centre from October 30 to November 9.

While cancer survivor Koirala, 48, will discuss her book ‘Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life’; Ray — who has acted in TV series including ‘Four More Shots Please’, will talk about overcoming a life-threatening disease chronicled in her autobiography ‘Close To The Bone’.

Popular comedian and TV show host Harvey, who has written best-sellers including ‘Act Like a Lady’, ‘Think Like a Man’ (2009), and its follow-up, ‘Straight Talk, No Chaser’ (2010), will be the chief guest of honour for this event.

Top Malayalam talents including Tovino Thomas, whose acting credits including blockbusters the star-crossed romance ‘Mayanadhi’, family drama ‘Theevandi’ and the poignant real-life tale ‘And The Oscar Goes To’ and award-winning singer KS Chitra will also participate in the literary fair.

More than 170 authors from 68 countries including Vikram Seth, Anita Nair, Orhan Pamuk, Ashwin Sanghi, Mark Manson, Ravish Kumar and Inaam Kachachi are expected to attend. Around 2000 publishers will also be a part of the prestigious SIBF 2019.