Shah Rukh Khan with David Letterman. Image Credit: IANS

Shah Rukh Khan’s special episode with popular American host David Letterman is expected to go live on Netflix on October 11.

Titled ‘My Next Guest with David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan’, Bollywood’s King Khan has shared his journey starting from his humble beginnings in Delhi to scaling new heights in the film industry on the show.

There are multiple reports claiming that the episode will release on October 11. However, an official announcement from the streaming service is still awaited.

Back in May, it was announced that Khan will be looking back at his story with Letterman, and that it will be a “stand-alone special”.

Khanh shot an episode of the legendary chat show with the host in May. The ‘King Khan’ also gave Letterman a taste of the stardom he enjoys by bringing him to India for Eid celebrations in June. It is believed that the moments were also documented for the episode.

At the time of the announcement, Khan said that he was “thrilled and honoured to share my story” with Letterman.

He also added that it was “even more special” that this would be on Netflix as he is working with the streaming giant on various projects.