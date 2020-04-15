The event will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and feature Priyanka Chopra

Shah Rukh Khan Image Credit: IANS

Shah Rukh Khan has pledged to be a part of the global initiative- ‘One World Together At Home’ to support the front-line health care workers and the World Health Organisation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 54-year-old star took to Twitter and confirmed being a part of the digital special by Global Citizen. He tweeted, “Health care workers on the front lines of the #COVID19 crisis need our support. That’s why I’m standing in solidarity with @glblctznand @WHOfor One World: #TogetherAtHome — a one-night special event on April 18.”

The global event ‘One World: Together At Home’ is a one-night multi-hour digital broadcast event that has been curated by American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga. The mega event will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.