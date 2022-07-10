What’s an Eid celebration without an appearance by Bollywood’s King Khan to wave out at the hundreds of fans who gather outside his plush Mumbai home over the festive period?
Shah Rukh Khan didn’t disappoint this Eid Al Adha celebration either, with the Bollywood star climbing up to the fence surrounding his Mumbai home Mannat, as he waved out crowds coming to celebrate the festive occasion with him.
Dressed in a while t-shirt and jeans, Khan waved out at his fans, accompanied by his youngest son, AbRam Khan, who often joins his father on such momentous occasions.
According to multiple fan accounts, Khan made two separate appearances to keep his fans happy, even as his neighbours dashed into the balconies with phones and cameras pointed at him.
While Khan is the popular choice for such public gatherings of Bollywood mad fans, the actor’s close friend and suburb neighbour Salman Khan is also known to make regular balcony appearances on the occasion of Eid and his birthday.
Even as Khan celebrates Eid with his family, his public appearance comes a day after the rumour mill went into overdrive that South Indian superstar Thalapathy Vijay is poised to do a cameo in the actor’s upcoming Atlee directorial, ‘Jawan’. The news is that the shoot is allegedly set to happen in Chennai in September across 25 days with Vijay joining Khan for a day.
Fans who have been eager to see Khan on the big screen since 2018’s ‘Zero’, will catch him in the lead in ‘Pathaan’, which releases on January 25 next year. He will also have a cameo in ‘Tiger 3’, with Salman, with talks hinting at a possible full length feature collaboration of the two stars in a movie that will be helmed by Aditya Chopra.
Meanwhile, Khan has also earned praise for his cameo in R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, which is currently screening in UAE cinemas.