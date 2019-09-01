Bollywood superstar Shabana Azmi during an interview at Crowne Plaza Deira in Dubai on 28th August, 2019. Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News Image Credit:

Indian National Award-winning actress Shabana Azmi had just landed in Dubai an hour before this exclusive interview at her suite and she was understandably fatigued. But any sign of tiredness dissipated when the 68-year-old thespian and actress began speaking about her father and legendary Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi.

“He had such a huge influence on me and my brother Baba… When we celebrate Kaifi, we celebrate his times, his works and we celebrate other artists who think like him and are committed to the idea that art should be used as an instrument of change,” said Azmi in an interview with Gulf News tabloid!. She describes her father as her guru and her friend, who always encouraged her to be an agent of change.

Shabana was in the UAE this weekend to spearhead Mehfil-e-Urdu, a cultural extravaganza at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, along with her sister-in-law and actress Tanvi Azmi and actor Kanwaljit Singh for a night that celebrated Kaifi’s poetic genius. 2019 is recognised as the birth centenary of the legendary Urdu poet who has penned songs for several Bollywood films such as Guru Dutt’s ‘Kaagaz Ke Phool’ (‘Waqt Ni Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam’) and ‘Pakeezah’ (‘Chalte Chalte’).

“I had many of his fans come up to me and say that they loved his songs without knowing he wrote them,” said Azmi.

Here’s her take on ...

Her father shaping her existence:

“Both my parents taught by example and they did not merely tell us about the values we should grow up with. Until the age of 19, I lived in the Communist Party commune where eight families lived in 180 to 200 square feet of space. In that world, social justice was a given. We grew up valuing that. I was 19 when I first realised that gender equality is an exception rather than a rule. My parents always encouraged us to speak our minds and to be respectful while doing so about issues that we thought strongly about and that was unconditional … My father has been my guru, my teacher and my friend. I could always rely on him to give me an objective opinion.”

Preserving the legacy of her father:

“Let me begin by saying that January 2019 marks the birth centenary of my father Kaifi Azmi and throughout the year we have been having many celebrations all over the world. There is even a movie called Kaifinama, directed by Sumantra Ghosal, travelling to four international film festivals in the US soon. What makes me happy is that as a family we started celebrating his birth centenary this year, but it took a life of its own. Different people from across the globe sprang up saying they are his big fans. In Dubai, at the Mehfil-e-Urdu, it will be a celebration of Kaifi and what he loved. It’s a perfect night for all those who love Urdu.”

Her father’s socially-charged works:

“My father was a rare poet. He was somebody who worked in the trenches. When he wanted to speak about social justice or gender empowerment, he spoke through his poetry… His iconic poem, ‘Aurat’, was written 70 years ago at a time when women were expected to stay at home by the kitchen fire as men struggled. But his poem said, you have to march with me. It was a remarkable poem about women empowerment. In his poem ‘Makaan’, it was about the irony of a construction worker who builds a fancy building, but when it is ready a chowkidaar [watchman] is at the entrance to block him from going into that building. When I work with slum dwellers, that poem works as an inspiration … Even in the Hindi film songs he wrote, you recognise a few homilies that are like philosophies of life that you can cling onto if you are sad or in love.”

Artists living in fear in India with the recent political developments:

“No I don’t live in fear… This is a simplistic way of looking at things. Not just in India, but all over the world there is a shift towards the right. It is not particular to India. Look at France in Europe or the US, it is a cycle that happens after every 33 years. I am an optimist and my father was an optimist. My father believed that India cannot be but a pluralistic country. Because she [India] is a country that lives in several centuries simultaneously. Her people live back to back in multiple cultures, languages and religions. The very existence of India can be common, but never uniform.”

The complex Kashmir issue:

“Kashmir is a complicated issue. Let us concentrate on the thing we are here to talk about.”

Her biggest pet peeve:

“I come from a writer’s family and, therefore, I find pronunciation, use of grammar and correct spellings important. What is happening in this WhatsApp world of instant messaging is that we are losing all our sense of spelling, grammar and pronunciation. It somehow seems to be the cool thing to do. I don’t understand it. I may sound ancient, but I don’t understand why language has to be compromised. It’s a deep part of our culture and if you use language sensitively, it conveys a lot.”

Shabana Azmi’s dream legacy:

“I believe that every person has the capacity to be the catalyst for change, if we are motivated. Sometimes, we get overwhelmed at the task in hand. But every single drop contributes to the ocean. If we can commit to being responsible for even one person outside our own self, then we are on the right path… I once asked my father once whether he doesn’t get frustrated when change doesn’t happen at the pace that he had wished for. We are an impatient lot and we want changes to happen like it happens with a litmus test. His mantra was, ‘When you are working for change, you have to build in that expectation that change may not occur during your time. But you have to have the confidence that if you carry on working with sincerity and dedication, then change will happen’. I hold that close to my heart when I get frustrated. That’s the biggest lesson that I have learnt from him.”