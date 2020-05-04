The Bollywood superstar does his best to spread cheer among the underprivileged

Salman Khan Image Credit: IANS

As Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and an army of celebrities staged a virtual concert on Facebook on Sunday evening, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan did his own brand of charity from his Panvel farmhouse, on the outskirts of Mumbai.

The ‘Dabangg’ actor took to Instagram to share a video of how he was distributing food and other urgent supplies to all those villagers in need.

Khan formed a human chain with his friends and actors like Jacqueline Fernandez, Lulia Vantur, Kamaal Khan and made sure that the supplied got carted around in bullock carts. Khan, who runs his charity called ‘Being Human’, has also been at the forefront of charity during the coronavirus outbreak.

From sending money directly to film daily wage earners to distributing food, Khan has been on his best behaviour of late. He has also posted several videos about the importance of social distancing. He also composed a song recently to talk about how it’s important to follow rules during coronavirus outbreak.