Check out what this Bollywood actor has to say about filming in the UAE capital

In a behind-the-scenes video during the filming of Salman Khan-starrer ‘Bharat’ in Abu Dhabi, its lead actor claimed that the UAE capital has always proved lucky for him.

“We have been doing a lot of work here. There are beautiful locations and is a quiet place to shoot in ... Every few kilometeres, it is a different terrain,” said Khan in the video.

The actor along with Katrina Kaif and director Ali Abbas Zafar spent 15 days filming crucial scenes of ‘Bharat’, which released during Eid this year.

“There’s diversity in this region ... It’s inviting a country to work in. The best part about Abu Dhabi’s TwoFour54 [production company that arranged his shoot] is that they are great facilitators and are democratic in the way they work. They are open to all kinds of ideas,” said Zafar in the same video.

‘Bharat’ is India’s second highest grossing film of this year and saw Khan play an oil field worker in the scenes set in Abu Dhabi.