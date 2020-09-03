The Bollywood actor will join hands with director Om Raut in a negative role again

Bollywood actor and royalty Saif Ali Khan, who played a villain in director Om Raut’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warror, will channel his evil side in ‘Adipurush’, also starring Prabhas.

It was South Indian superstar Prabhas, known most for ‘Baahubali’, who expressed his excitement about the new addition to ‘Adipurush’.

“I am super excited to work with Saif Ali Khan and I am eager to share screen space with a great actor,” said Prabhas in a statement.

Khan is equally thrilled about working with the actor and director Raut.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Omi dada again! He has a grand vision and the technical knowledge to really pull it off. He has taken me beyond the cutting edge of our cinema in the way he shot Tanhaji and this time he is taking us all further! It’s a phenomenal project and I’m super thrilled to be a part of it! I look forward to clashing swords with the mighty Prabhas and to play a role that is electrifying and demonic,” said Khan in a statement.

The director claims he chose Khan as he considers the actor a powerhouse of talent.

“To play the strongest villain from our Epic we needed a brilliant actor. Who better than Saif Ali Khan, one of the greatest actor of our lifetime, to essay this powerful role. Personally, I enjoy every day at work with him. I am looking forward to this exciting journey with him all over again”

‘Adipurush’, filmed in 3D, will be shot bilingual in Hindi and Telugu and will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other foreign languages.