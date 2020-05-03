The Bollywood actor, who died after his battle with cancer, is remembered by his family

Rishi Kapoor Image Credit: GN Archives

After the muted cremation of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor on April 30, his wife Neetu Kapoor and actor-son Ranbir Kapoor organised a family prayer meet at their home in Mumbai.

The prayer meet, according to reports, was meant for family members only.

Several photographs of Ranbir in a saffron turban in front of his father’s garlanded photograph is being shared on the social media platforms.

Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai on April 30 after his battle with leukaemia. He was 67. His daughter Riddhima had to witness her father’s funeral rites on her phone as she was en route from Delhi to Mumbai. It was Ranbir who did the final rites, as per Hindu traditions.

India is under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak and travel restrictions are in place.

Kapoor is the second celebrity death after Irrfan Khan, who died a day earlier than Kapoor. A controversial video, taken without permission during Kapoor’s last few minutes, has also been doing the rounds.

Bollywood stars such as Arjun Kapoor and Minu Mathur took to Twitter to express their disgust and disappointment at hospital staff invading a patient’s privacy in the name of celebrity fandom.