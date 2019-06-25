Mumbai: Actor Anil Kapoor seen at his mother's residence in Lokhandwala, Mumbai on May 13, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

The 10th edition of the Jagran Film Festival (JFF) will include a showcase of actor and producer Anil Kapoor in the Retrospective of Indian Cinema section by screening his films.

“I am honoured that JFF has chosen to screen my films in the Retrospective of Indian Cinema section. I had attended the 5th edition of the festival and am looking forward to this year’s edition of the festival,” Kapoor said in a statement.

The film gala begins in Delhi on July 18 and will travel through Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Dehradun, Hisar, Ludhiana, Patna, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Gorakhpur, Raipur, Indore and Bhopal. The festival will culminate on September 29 in Mumbai.