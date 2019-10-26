Image Credit:

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon got emotional when her family turned up on the set of a dance reality to celebrate her birthday.

Tandon, who is one of the judges of ‘Nach Baliye 9’, celebrates her birthday on October 26. She was surprised when her whole family, including her parents, in-laws and daughters, turned up to celebrate her birthday on the set of the show, when Saturday’s episode was being shot.

Seeing how her parents shared anecdotes of her childhood, and her daughters mocking her for being bad at mathematics the actress could not stop laughing.

“I am really touched by the team’s gesture. Everyone on this show has supported me. You all are my family now and today I feel so blessed to say that on this very special day, my entire family is with me. Thank you so much for the wonderful surprise,” Tandon said.

She added: “This can be categorised as the best birthday ever. My mom and dad or my in-laws have never visited any of my sets. And this gesture by them is truly very special for me. I can only say it can’t be a bigger day for me. I had the best time of my life.”

The actress turned 45 on Saturday.