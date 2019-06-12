Actor urges government to help people as water wells dry up

Actor Randeep Hooda joined a team of volunteers helping people affected by drought in a village near Nashik.

According to the Drought Early Warning System (DEWS), around 42 per cent of India is ‘abnormally dry’, which is around 6 per cent more than last year.

The state of Maharashtra is among some of the worst affected areas, apart from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Hooda, along with UK-based international humanitarian relief organisation Khalsa Aid, recently visited the drought-hit Vele village to provide drinking water.

The ‘Highway’ actor took to his social media and shared a video in which he is seen urging the government to “find permanent solutions” for the drought victims.

“I am in village Vele. There is a great shortage of water, especially drinking water... All wells have dried up. This is a serious problem every summer. This area gets hit by drought,” he said in the video.

“Khalsa Aid team is here, volunteers are doing great ground work here by providing 25 to 30 water tankers everyday. I urge the government to step in and help these people and find some permanent solutions. A lot of dams are here, but people do not have access to it,” Hooda added.

This was not the first time Hooda had joined the group. He has been part of many Khalsa Aid missions including the cleaning of Juhu beach and serving food to flood victims in Kerala last year.