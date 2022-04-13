A day ahead of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding, the groom’s mother, actress Neetu Kapoor, went down the nostalgic route as she revealed details about her own courtship with her late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor.
As the Kapoors gather together to celebrate Ranbir’s big day, Neetu dug up some old memories and shared an unseen photo of her own wedding eve. Neetu had gotten engaged to Rishi on April 13, 1979 - the road really has come full circle.
According to media reports, Ranbir and Alia will marry over the next two days. The festivities have kicked off - today, it was all about the mehendi and haldi ceremonies. Ranbir’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, was spotted arriving in Mumbai. Stars including Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Karishma Kapoor and director Ayaan Mukherji were also seen arriving at Ranbir’s house to take part in the pre-wedding rituals.
The police force has been deployed to the Bollywood star's residence, Vastu, as the mehendi ceremony gets underway. Media is present at the scene as well.
Earlier today, guests were spotted arriving in luxury traveller vans at the 'Barfi' actor's house where security has been beefed up to ensure that everything goes smoothly.
Reportedly, the highly-anticipated wedding will be a four-day affair at Ranbir's house.
While Ranbir and Alia have remained tight-lipped about their nuptials, on Monday, a car was spotted at Ranbir's house and it was loaded with Sabyasachi outfits apparently for the bride and groom.